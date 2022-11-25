Crews respond to house fire on Russellville Road in Southampton Thursday night

Crews respond to house fire on Russellville Road in Southampton Thursday night
Crews respond to house fire on Russellville Road in Southampton Thursday night(Southampton Fire Department)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a house fire on Russellville Road in Southampton Thursday night.

Officials told Western Mass News crews worked into Friday morning on the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Southampton Police, Westover Air Reserve Base and multiple local fire departments assisted with the call.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield
Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield
Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield
Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield
Crews battle fire on South Street in Holyoke
Crews battle fire at General Cleaners on South Street in Holyoke
Crews battle fire on South Street in Holyoke
Crews battle fire on South Street in Holyoke