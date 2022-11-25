Crews respond to house fire on Russellville Road in Southampton Thursday night

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a house fire on Russellville Road in Southampton Thursday night.

Officials told Western Mass News crews worked into Friday morning on the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Southampton Police, Westover Air Reserve Base and multiple local fire departments assisted with the call.

