Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a one-alarm shed fire on Matthews Road in South Hadley Thursday night.

According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, the shed was close to a house and brush was making its way into the woods. The shed and its contents were a total loss.

Deerfield Police alongside multiple fire departments assisted with the call.

