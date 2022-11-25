Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield

Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield
Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a one-alarm shed fire on Matthews Road in South Hadley Thursday night.

According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, the shed was close to a house and brush was making its way into the woods. The shed and its contents were a total loss.

Deerfield Police alongside multiple fire departments assisted with the call.

