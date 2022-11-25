Local shoppers head to stores for Black Friday deals

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Black Friday looks a little different this year compared to years past.

“It’s not as crowded as I expected,” said Vincent Brown of Holyoke.

The holiday shopping season looks much different this year. Instead of doorbuster deals on black Friday, many retailers began their holiday sales in early fall. Western Mass News stopped by the Holyoke Mall to see how Black Friday shopping was going for shoppers.

One family told Western Mass News they arrived early Friday morning to try and get everything on Christmas wish lists

“They have six siblings at home have been shopping,” said Pamela Barnes.

The Barnes Family said they were pleasantly surprised to find self-checkout lines empty in multiple stores.

“It’s not as crazy as I thought it was going to be,” Victoria Miller said.

And even though crowds were smaller than expected shoppers still came to score some deals.

“I waited for like 45 minutes in line for like two things that I wanted,” Southbridge resident Teresita DeVall said.

Retail officials reported chains are overstocked with inventory. They are offering more discounts than they did in the past.

Shoppers, like DeVall took advantage of it. She traveled from Southbridge for discounts but told Western Mass News she spent more time waiting in line than shopping.

Her advice for anyone who doesn’t want to go in person:

“If you are not really for the lines and stuff, I would do cyber-Monday,” she said.

