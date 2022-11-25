Santa makes holiday season debut at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Santa arrived at the Holyoke Mall Thursday, with a special police escort and fire truck grand entrance. Shoppers had the chance to listen to live holiday music, grab a balloon and get their face painted!

If you want to visit Santa, he will be at the Holyoke Mall until Christmas Eve Monday through Saturday 11a.m.-7p.m. and on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

