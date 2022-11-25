Soccer fans gather at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille for World Cup watch party

By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Soccer fans piled into the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille Friday for a fun watch party of the 2022 World Cup.

Guests took part in chanting and received free merchandise from the bar like t-shirts hats and pint glasses. Bar owner Bill Stetson told Western Mass News this is their tenth year hosting the watch party.

“Ever since we’ve been the western Mass. chapter for the American Outlaws soccer supporters’ group, we do it for all the men’s and women’s important games,” he said.

Stetson said they’ll continue to host watch parties as long as America stays in the game.

