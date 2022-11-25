Springfield Tigers youth football Team honored outside City Hall

Springfield Tigers youth football Team honored outside City Hall
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Players of the Springfield Tigers Youth Football Team gathered Friday morning outside of City Hall.

The team celebrated their accomplishments this season, as they get ready to compete in the National Championships down in Kissimmee, Florida.

“We’ve worked really hard this season, it’s a really good opportunity to come up here and be noticed by all these good representatives,” said football player Kaiden Brown.

Team members add that even on their toughest days, the teams stayed strong and played even stronger.

“The regionals games, the state’s games, is when we went out and just balled out, especially when we were missing key players and we still went against and won,” said football player Frankie Torres.

The team said it mean the world to them, to have their family and friends cheering them on Friday morning.

