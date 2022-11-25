West Springfield students give thanks by giving back to police

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local school gave thanks on Thursday by giving back.

Before sitting down for their own holiday meals, members of Hampden Charter School of Science West made sure the West Springfield Police Department was served a Thanksgiving feast. Lucia Trudeau, the director for the school, told Western Mass News this is their fifth year dropping off the meals. They do this to show appreciation for the officers who won’t have the chance to spend the holiday with family.

“They do an awful lot to support our school, the safety of the students, the safety of the building, and we just want to show our thanks on this day,” Trudeau said.

Students explained that expressing gratitude is what the holiday is all about.

“Everybody should know like they’re cared about and things are cherished, that everything that they do is also very cherished,” said student Alyssa Donald.

School officials told Western Mass News that these holiday dinners include all the classics like turkey and all the fixings

“Mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, apple pie for dessert corn,” Trudeau added.

West Springfield Police Lt. Adam Polastry said the department is thankful for the dinners, but they don’t protect the town for recognition.

“We enjoy going out there helping the community…We don’t necessarily always want to be thanked just because that’s what we like to do is help people,” Polastry said.

However, the officers look forward to breaking bread together.

“They are very excited. They’re all sitting back there. I told them they couldn’t eat until I got there because I want to eat with them,” Polastry explained.

