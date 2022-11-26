A 50/50 End to the Holiday Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Blustery tonight and overnight, especially across the hill towns and Berkshires. Northwesterly wind gusts to 20-30mph are expected for most of the night, but the valley should see wind lighten a bit before sunrise. Behind a departing cold front, dry air continues to build and temperatures will fall to around 30 by sunrise.

Seasonably mild temperatures continue Saturday with highs returning to the low 50s by the early afternoon. Expect a brisk morning with occasional wind gusts to 20-25mph. While breezy, the day is looking lovely with full sunshine.

High pressure passes to our south Saturday night and a southerly wind flow will kick in overnight, keeping temperatures close to 30 despite mostly clear skies. High clouds stream in Sunday morning ahead of a low coming up from the southwest. The low and cold front will bring a period of rain Sunday afternoon and evening, tapering off at night. While this won’t be a big system, afternoon rain will slow traffic on what is a very busy travel day! Rain totals end up around a quarter to half inch.

Breezy and a bit cooler behind departing low pressure for Monday. Clouds linger and a sprinkle or spot shower can’t be ruled out in the hills and Berkshires. High pressure moves through on Tuesday, which will give us more sunshine and lighter wind along with more seasonable temperatures.

A dynamic storm system moving across the country will move into New England Wednesday. This system will bring a period of rain Wednesday evening and night that tapers off early Thursday morning. Up to a half inch of rain is looking likely right now, so no flooding issues, however wind may be a concern. It gets warm Wednesday with temps rising through the 50s with a gusty south-southwesterly breeze. Behind the system, wind shifts to the west-northwest and gusts over 30mph are looking possible. This is something we will be updating on with more detail as we get closer. Colder, drier air follows behind the front for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.