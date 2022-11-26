Dry and Seasonably Mild Saturday, Steady PM Rain Sunday To Close Out The Holiday Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a cool start with and occasional wind gusts to 20-25mph, temperatures continue to be mild Saturday with highs returning to the low 50s by the early afternoon. While breezy at times, the day is looking lovely with full sunshine. Perfect weather to harvest a Christmas tree or hang up those holiday lights.

High pressure passes to our south tonight and a southerly wind flow will kick in overnight, keeping temperatures close to 30 despite mostly clear skies. High clouds stream in Sunday morning ahead of a low coming up from the southwest. The low and cold front will bring a period of rain tomorrow afternoon and evening, tapering off at night. While this won’t be a big system, afternoon rain will slow traffic on what is a very busy travel day! Rain totals end up around a quarter to half inch.

Breezy and a bit cooler behind departing low pressure for Monday. Clouds linger and a sprinkle or spot shower can’t be ruled out in the hills and Berkshires. High pressure moves through on Tuesday, which will give us more sunshine and lighter wind along with more seasonable temperatures.

A dynamic storm system moving across the country will move into New England Wednesday. This system will bring a period of rain Wednesday evening and night that tapers off early Thursday morning. Up to a half inch of rain is looking likely right now, so no flooding issues, however wind may be a concern. It gets warm Wednesday with temps rising through the 50s with a gusty south-southwesterly breeze. Behind the system, wind shifts to the west-northwest and gusts over 30mph are looking possible. This is something we will be updating on with more detail as we get closer.

Colder, drier air follows behind the front for Thursday and Friday

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.