Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall

Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team, Samantha Savery, Courtney Bunting and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police.

Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said they are working off preliminary information and will not confirm if there is more than one suspect.

Officials say the mall was evacuated for the investigation.

In a news conference Friday night, police added that they do not believe this was a random act. It was part of a dispute that happened at the mall.

Police are working to obtain security camera footage to use in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
Springfield Tigers youth football Team honored outside City Hall
Springfield Tigers youth football Team honored outside City Hall
Soccer fans gather at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille for World Cup watch party
Soccer fans gather at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille for World Cup watch party
Santa makes holiday season debut at Holyoke Mall
Santa makes holiday season debut at Holyoke Mall