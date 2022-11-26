Springfield Police host annual Stuff-A-Cruiser to benefit city kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is making sure no child goes without a toy this Christmas.

The holiday Stuff-A-Cruiser event was held Saturday from 9a.m.-3p.m. at the Walmart on Boston Road. The fun event is a great way for the public to celebrate the start of the holiday season by giving back to the community and donating new toys for city-wide distribution.

Event organizers told Western Mass News they collected thousands of toys Saturday.

“People have been more than generous, we’ve had people giving us cart fulls of toys, some people who cant even afford things are giving us at least one toy...It’s so enjoyable the people that are very thoughtful and giving this time of year, and the epidemic that’s been going on here we are very happy and proud to do this and help out in the community any way that we possibly can,” said Mary Shea, activity coordinator for the Springfield Elks Lounge.

Shea said they were able to stuff over four cruisers at the event.

