Cloudy Start, Stormy Finish As People Travel Back Home This Evening With Rain And A Breezy Wind…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Yesterday was a beautiful day with full sunshine and temps running on the mild side, reaching a high in the mid-50′s in the lower valley. Unfortunately, that will not be the case today. We are tracking the increasing chance for showers for rain as the day goes on. The morning will have lots of clouds moving in, temps rising into the mid 40′s. We could expect to see showers begin around noon to 1pm, becoming steadier around 2-3pm. Steady rain holds tough through the afternoon, even becoming heavy at times. As we head into the evening, the rain breaks up and showers linger throughout the area. We are not fully done with the rain until about 11pm to midnight. There could even be a rumble of thunder on a few towns.

This is all in association with a low-pressure system passing to our west. All said and done, we could see anywhere from a quarter inch to a half inch of rain throughout most of western mass. three-quarters of an inch on the high side if you get caught in a heavier downpour. Behind that system, a cold front passes Sunday night into Monday, leaving Monday with mostly cloudy skies, and breezes coming out of the northwest, 10-15mph gusting up to 25mph. Monday and Tuesday stay dry with temperatures in the 40′s, overnight lows in the lower 30′s.

We are watching another system headed our way for Wednesday night. This will be our next weather maker. A strong cold front looks to bring in some showers around midday Wednesday, becoming steadier in the evening. Downpours are also possible with this system. Out ahead of this system, we will have some gusty breezes coming in out of the south anywhere from 10-20mph, bringing temperatures into the middle 50′s. This time of year, that’s about 10 degrees above average. Once the front passes late Wednesday, we clear out quickly, with winds shifting out of the WNW around 10-20mph. Gusty breezes last through Thursday with partly sunny skies, gusts up to 30-35mph are possible. Thursday and Friday turn chilly, with highs in the lower 40′s.

Next chance for showers come next Saturday night into Sunday morning, and then next Monday night into Tuesday morning of the following week.

