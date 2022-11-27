Easthampton business finds unique way to mark Small Business Saturday

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a unique way to celebrate Small Business Saturday. Local dance apparel store, Mary Ann’s Dance and More in Easthampton, hosted their seventh annual ugly sweater party.

Guests were encouraged to wear their ugliest sweater. Those who participated received a discount on their purchases. We stopped by and talked with store owner Mary Ann Hanlon, who said that when it comes to dance, staying local is your best bet.

“Dance apparel is a really niche business and to get the right tools for your craft, you really need to come to a local store and be fit and make sure you’re getting quality products,” Hanlon explained.

Hanlon added that local businesses like hers have more expertise than online outlets, especially when it comes to things like studio dress codes and dance education.

