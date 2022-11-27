Families could see price upticks at Christmas tree farms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we wrap up the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, many people acknowledge this weekend as the official start to the Christmas season. Which means heading out to get their Christmas tree!

It smells and sounds like Christmas over at Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee.

Cars lined up, waiting to get their trees strapped down. Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview, people are feeling the holiday spirit.

“Thanksgiving, and these guys are always in a super rush to get the tree up and get the house decorated. If she had it her way she’d decorate it on the Fourth of July,” said Jim Graham.

Every year, the Graham family has cut down their tree at Paul Bunyan’s, the weekend after Thanksgiving., a family tradition. It seems like other families had the same idea this year.

“Tons of people came in to get their Christmas tree from us on Friday and yesterday was my best day ever at Paul Bunyan’s,” explained Paul Bunyan’s owner Susan Lopes.

Lopes told Western Mass News this weekend is always their busiest, but this year the turnout was even bigger than year’s past. She thanks the weather for that.

But this year has come with challenges for Lopes.

“I spent probably double as much as I did on gas this previous spring and summer season into the fall than I did last year. Fertilizer prices doubled,” Lopes revealed.

You may see a slightly higher price tag because of it.

“It was hard for me to absorb those increases, those price increases, because my business really needs to sustain itself,” said Lopes.

Lopes said that hasn’t stopped people from coming in. She even had to hire Chicopee Police to man the traffic.

If you didn’t pick up your tree yet, Lopes suggests coming by soon, as she’s not sure how much longer the trees will last.

“They are going fast this year. I hope they last a few days longer than last year, because we ran out really early last year,” she said.

