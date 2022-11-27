Holiday events, Thunderbirds game brings crowds to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday was an action-packed day in downtown Springfield that drew in big crowds and heavy traffic.

The Boys and Girls Club of Springfield’s annual Festival of Trees fundraising event kicked off Saturday’s festivities. More than 120 trees are fully decked out and up for auction to support the nonprofit organization. Event co-chairwoman Stacey Magiera told Western Mass News that the organization relies on events like the Festival of Trees.

“It’s really important to have this kind of event, not only for exposure, for the community to know what the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield does, but also to keep our doors open,” Magiera explained.

Also at the MassMutual Center, the Thunderbirds took on the Penguins Saturday night decked out in their brand-new alternate jerseys. With the holiday season and hockey season both in full swing, Western Mass News went to downtown Springfield on Saturday to see how the events were drawing in crowds and with it, lots of traffic

“It was pretty hard. I was sitting on East Columbus for about a half hour…I found that going to other parts of Springfield is easier, trying to avoid downtown until the last-minute helps,” said Jessica Decoteau of Agawam.

“We try to get here at least a half hour early, but otherwise, it’s been smooth sailing,” said Rosemary Brault of Chicopee.

Brault said she thinks traffic has been better this season thanks to the city’s added traffic measures, which were unveiled more than a month ago. Western Mass News asked Magiera if traffic worries stopped people from coming downtown on Saturday.

“People have been happy. Nobody has been complaining it,” Magiera said.

Magiera also told us that a shuttle service from MGM Springfield to the MassMutual Center is available for those coming to the Festival of Trees. If you missed the Festival of Trees this weekend, the event will continue Wednesdays through Sundays until December 11.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.