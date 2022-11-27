Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is safe after being rescued from a Hampshire County lake Saturday night.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Hadley Police responded to reports of a missing man who left to go canoeing earlier in the day and had not returned home.

Police then went to the Lake Warner boat launch, where they found the man’s car without a canoe.

A ping of the man’s phone showed that he was in a marshy inlet of Lake Warner.

Emergency crews then made verbal contact with the man and talked to him until he was able to be rescued.

He was then transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for evaluation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.