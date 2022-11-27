Melha Shriners kick off Feztival of Trees in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another community event rang in Christmas cheer on Saturday.

The Melha Shriner’s annual Feztival of Trees kicked off at the Clarion Hotel. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for their chance at taking home one of the many creative and decoratively designed trees.

“It’s a great showing from the community their support of the Melha Shriners and the many activities that we support…There’s no cost to come in. It’s a great way to walk around bring the kids in for some entertainment,” said Shriner’s regional director Michael White.

Besides trees, the event also has lots of different craft vendors, an activity room for children, and a chance for you to take your picture with Santa Claus.

All proceeds from the event benefit Melha Shriners activities. The Feztival of Trees ends December 4.

