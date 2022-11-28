2 men charged after fight at Chicopee Thanksgiving football game

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have been released into a fight that broke out at a high school football game in Chicopee on Thanksgiving.

It’s a story Western Mass News first brought you on Thursday involving frightening moments for fans in the stands during the Chicopee High-Chicopee Comp. football game, known as the ‘Sword’ game. During the Thanksgiving day match-up, an argument between two men turned violent when police said one man was hit with a gun during a fight.

Western Mass News has obtained court paperwork that detailed the case. We have learned that a 17-year-old juvenile was attempting to break up a physical altercation prior to the officer breaking up the fight. The report said that 19-year-old Emmanuel Nieves pulled out a firearm and punched a bystander in the face with it.

Nieves is charged with assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, carrying a firearm on school grounds, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Anthony Rodriquez, was arrested and faces charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct. Upon his arrest, he was booked at the Chicopee Police Department and they discovered four clear baggies containing green leafy substance were found in Rodriguez’s possession. Police believe it to be marijuana.

Police said a third person involved in the altercation ran away and hopped the fence. Officers then searched the scene, but were not able to locate him.

This is the second fight to happen at a Chicopee Comp. football game this season. The first incident involved a 12-year-old on October 28 where two 16-year-olds are facing criminal charges.

Chicopee High School Principal Carol Kruser told us she is planning to meet with the district superintendent in the next few days to talk about security for the upcoming winter sports season as football has come to an end.

