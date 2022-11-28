Community gathers for ‘Dadsgiving’ event in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The first annual ‘Dadsgiving’ was held in Holyoke Sunday evening at City Sports Bar on High Street.

‘Dadsgiving’ was designed for fathers to attend with their children, so they can take part in festivities like food, games, and raffles. It was also for dads to spend time in an environment where they can be focused on fostering a relationship with both their children, as well as with a larger network of fathers.

“It’s about community building and bringing fathers together…Not every dad gets an opportunity to be with their child or children during Thanksgiving, so this was just creating a second opportunity for that,” said Saul Saben.

Holyoke City Councilor Israel Rivera helped organize Sunday’s event. He told Western Mass News that being a dad himself, he can relate to the struggles of fatherhood.

“I know how difficult it can be as a father to go through a lot of the things that you go through…The plan for us is to build a community of dads that can support each other and work together,” Rivera explained.

All food and games at the event were free for fathers and their children.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.