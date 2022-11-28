Customers looking to recover clothes after suspicious fire at Holyoke dry cleaners

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a weekend fire at a dry cleaner in Holyoke, a concerned viewer reached out to our newsroom asking how customers could recover their clothing left inside.

“‘Why’ is a good word. It’s devastating,” said Heather Burbeck-Rodriguez.

It wasn’t a quiet, restful holiday weekend for Burbeck-Rodriguez after what Holyoke fire investigators are calling a “suspicious” fire early Friday morning at General Cleaners in Holyoke. One concerned customer, who’s still waiting for a call from the dry cleaners, reached out to our Western Mass News Getting Answers team and asked:

“How do customers of General Cleaners go about picking up their clothes after the fire? Are they salvageable or destroyed? What is the process of salvaging or replacing?”

We brought those questions right to Burbeck-Rodriguez, told us she’s currently in the process of sorting through tickets and reaching out to customers this week.

“We are reprocessing everything that is salvageable, which again is probably at least 80 percent of what was in the building,” Burbeck-Rodriguez explained.

As for the other 20 percent, Burbeck-Rodriguez said, “we were fully insured for all of our customers’ contents and for those items that we were not able to save, there will be a full reimbursement to the customer for their goods.”

Pickup and delivery for those items is free as always.

“We’ll be reaching out to them and either delivering it or offering the option to pick up at one of our other locations,” Burbeck-Rodriguez noted.

Just days after the fire, it’s business as usual thanks to their three other locations and the help of several other area dry cleaners.

“We have pressers pressing, dry cleaning machines going, all of our drivers are out doing pickup and delivery. We are doing everything we can to not miss a beat,” Burbeck-Rodriguez said.

Meanwhile, fire investigators need your help.

“If you did see anything or if you think your cameras might have something on them, please reach out…We just want to question as many people as we can, so we can nail this down to what actually started that fire,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.

Burbeck-Rodriguez said all questions can be directed to the Holyoke location’s phone number at (413) 534-5688

and those calls will be routed right to her cell phone.

The fire remains an ongoing investigation by the Holyoke Police and Fire Departments and state fire marshal’s office. If you have any information, you can contact the state’s anonymous arson hotline at (800) 682-9229.

