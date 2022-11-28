Fire heavily damages marina warehouse in Mystic

MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - A marina warehouse in Mystic was heavily damaged in a four-alarm fire late Sunday night.

Multiple departments responded around 9 p.m. to Washington Street on the Stonington side of Mystic for the massive fire at the Seaport Marine Warehouse.

“It’s an older building that’s been around as long as I’ve been here which is 26 years,” said Bruce Flax, president, Mystic Chamber of Commerce.

The Salvation Army New London Canteen said it responded as well.

The fire started at around 8:45 p.m. and quickly grew.

Crews had to use water from the Mystic River to help extinguish the flames, which were visible for hours.

“It’s sad, it’s always sad when something like this happens,” Flax said. “It looks like nobody was hurt which is good.”

The Whalers Inn, a boutique hotel, was evacuated because of the amount of smoke in the air.

“There’s a parking lot to the north side of the building which I think saved a few other buildings because the wind was blowing quite hard and it looked like that parking lot left enough room for the flames to not get any other buildings,” Flax said.

There’s no word on what started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

