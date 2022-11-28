Getting Answers: protecting Cyber Monday purchases from thieves

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Cyber Monday is underway and that means lots of online shoppers searching for deals and with more cybershopping comes more deliveries, so Western Mass News is getting answers from local police on how to keep your packages safe from thieves.

“It’s like their pot of gold to see what’s inside,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

As consumers hit the internet for Cyber Monday deals and holiday shopping, local police departments are warning online shoppers to protect their deliveries from potential thieves.

“These package thefts are really crimes of opportunity, so when a truck drops off a package at your door, if it’s sitting out there, there could be driving around the neighborhood looking to just grab a package,” Walsh added.

Walsh told us that the best way to avoid getting your deliveries stolen is by making sure you or someone else is home to sign when the package is delivered.

He said you can work with the company to make sure a signature is required for delivery and if you won’t be around, Walsh said another option is to have the package sent back to the distribution center until you’re able to pick it up. However, if you need it sooner rather than later, you can also schedule it to be delivered to your place of work.

“Usually those are busier and someone can sign for it on your behalf there, so you know that people will be around,” Walsh added.

Walsh told Western Mass News that these crimes tend to happen around 10 and 11 in the morning while people are at work. He said last year, about three dozen package thefts were reported in the city and although this can happen all year long, these types of crimes ramp up during peak holiday season.

“More people are getting packages around this time. They might be valuable items for thieves to try and grab and see what they can get,” Walsh noted.

Walsh added that if you do happen to catch one of these package thieves on-camera, it’s best if you can identify what kind of car they are in. He said it’s easier for police to locate a suspect using a license plate rather than facial recognition.

