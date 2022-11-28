Getting Answers: rising Christmas tree prices

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Christmas season in full swing and with Christmas trees selling out fast, we’re getting answers on tree prices and whether an artificial tree might be worth the investment this year.

“If I can’t find a Christmas tree that’s affordable, I’ll get a good fake one for the rest of my days,” said Todd Bryda of Springfield.

With the holiday season underway, Western Mass News is getting answers on rising Christmas tree prices. We stopped by Hickory Hill Farm in Westfield to see what customers can expect when buying a real tree

“The price of trees is up 20 percent more than last year,” said Dennis Bishop, owner of Hickory Hills Farms.

Bishop told us he has grown his own Christmas trees for over 30 years and this year, he’s expecting to sell his stock of 600 early in the season due to consumers worrying about supply shortages. However, low supply is not the only issue for Bishop. With prices rising across the board, it’s hard on his wallet too.

“The cost of shipping the products because of the fuel prices and all have gone up,” Bishop added.

In addition to diesel and gas prices, products like fertilizer and spray to grow the trees have also increased.

“I really hate raising my prices, but I have to make it worth my while as well,” Bishop explained.

With the prices rising for real trees, we stopped by Rocky’s Ace Hardware to find out more about these artificial trees.

“So, this year we have received more of the artificial trees. A lot of customers are going that route instead of the real live trees,” said Rocky’s store manager Lou Corteau.

Corteau told us about the options available from different colored lights to fake snow and for some families, the one-time payment may be worth it.

“It can go up to $150 for the artificial trees, but again, you can use them multiple years,” Corteau added.

Unlike the worry of running out of real trees, Corteau said they can always order more of the artificial kind.

