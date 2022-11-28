Hundreds ring in the holidays at sold-out Bright Nights 5k

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Bright Nights 5k has returned to Forest Park in Springfield with 500 runners prepared to take part in the annual tradition.

Runners were set to take their marks and start the fun at Bright Nights at 6:30 p.m.

Runners were ready in their costumes, telling us how this race helps get them in the holiday spirit.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told Western Mass News that this is the 16th year the run is taking place. Registration opened in September, and she said that spots filled up within a day.

The park was closed Monday and will be again on Tuesday for regular Bright Nights customers.

The Springfield College women’s tennis team helped out Monday night, volunteering to pack runners’ bags and help with check in. They told us that they were happy to be able to help out the community.

“This year, we’re just trying to be more decorated and everything, just really enjoy it a lot,” said Gabby Heaney-Secred. “I’m really glad our whole team is able to be a part of this. It’s just a great experience, being able to help out the community.”

The run will head through the Seussland arch to the poinsettia candles display at Picknelly Field, then back down through the aquatic gardens for a total of more than 3 miles.

After runners cross the finish line, they will enjoy a catered soup dinner while winners are announced.

