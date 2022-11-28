Officials concerned over vote to reinstate convicted Springfield police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting more answers after two off-duty Springfield police officers, convicted in a bar fight back in 2015, are now back on the police force. The decision came from the city’s new board of police commissioners, but they voted without two of the five commissioners in the room and this has many city leaders concerned.

“We don’t need officers like this. It’s not going to be good for the reputation of the city. The next lawsuit that comes forward to the city is probably going to cost more because right now, we have evidence to show the city of Springfield is rehiring police officers who have been convicted of a crime,” said State Representative Orlando Ramos.

Ramos is weighing in on the Springfield Board of Police Commissioners’ decision to reinstate two Springfield police officers, Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero, last week. They were convicted of misdemeanor assault after multiple off-duty officers were arrested following a bar fight outside of Nathan Bill’s in 2015.

The newly created the five-member board took over all police disciplinary responsibilities earlier this year after the state’s Supreme Judicial Court sided with city council efforts to replace the position of police commissioner with a board of commissioners, but we’ve learned two members of the board were not present during this latest vote and Ramos told Western Mass News he believes that vote was invalid.

“I reviewed the police commission ordinance last week because I was on the city council when we passed that ordinance…There is no mention in the ordinance that defines what a majority vote is, which means that they have to defer to Roberts Rules and Roberts Rules clearly states that in a five-member board, you need three votes in order to pass something in the affirmative. They failed to get those three votes. They had two votes, which means that they didn’t have enough votes,” Ramos explained.

Meanwhile, Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman also shared his thoughts about the vote taken. He tells us in a statement, in part:

“The decision made by the board of police commissioners without proper notice and without the full membership of their body present and voting was not appropriate or in line with their stated mission.”

Ramos said he is in talks with other city leaders to determine next steps following this decision.

“We still have to determine whether that was a legal vote. I believe that the mayor and or the law department has the authority to invalidate that vote based on an inaccurate interruption of the rules,” Ramos noted.

As for Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, he said in a statement, in part:

“I will direct city solicitor Judge John Payne to review their suspended sentences status issued from superior court to determine if they are indeed legally eligible to return to duty.”

We reached out Judge Payne and he told us that he has determined that it was a valid meeting and vote.

