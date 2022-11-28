Police: gun pulled, two arrested during fight at Chicopee football game

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - During the Chicopee Comp-Chicopee High football game, a fight between two men in the stands resulted in a gun reportedly being pulled.

There were frightening moments for fans in the stands during a local football game on Thursday. Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne told Western Mass News that officers working a detail at the game saw a large fight break out and while trying to break it up, an officer was hit in the face.

More officers were called in and after the fight was broken up, investigators learned that one man had pulled a gun and hit a bystander in the face with it.

Western Mass News spoke with an eyewitness of the fight who wished to remain anonymous. She described the officers rushing to the scene to make an arrest.

“As we were leaving, we saw a bunch of cops going toward this group of people and we didn’t know what was happening, then my friend turned back and said ‘Oh, there was a fight’…All of a sudden, we saw a girl crying on the phone and yelling ‘Oh, he was hit in the gun in the head,’” the eyewitness explained.

Police allegedly found a gun on 19-year-old Emmanuel Nieves. He was arrested and charged with assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm on school grounds, possession of ammunition without an FID card, disturbance while carrying a dangerous weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Anthony Rodriguez, 19, was also arrested on charges including assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Emmanuel Nieves [L] and Anthony Rodriguez [R] (Chicopee Police)

This incident came after two teens were charged with assaulting a 12-year-old at a Chicopee Comp. football game in October. We asked Odiorne if these two events could lead to more security at football games, but he said that is ultimately the school’s decision.

“They typically hire two officers per game. That’s just generally how it goes. We can’t dictate to them how many officers need to be hired per game. That is a decision that the school department makes,” Odiorne noted.

Chicopee Police said no shots were fired during the fight. Odiorne added that police still have yet to find out the reason the two men were arguing and the incident is under investigation.

