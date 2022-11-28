Showers Taper Off Tonight, Monday Turns Breezy with Afternoon Sun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We have been dealing with showers today, moderate at times. Showers look to continue through the rest of the evening but become more scattered in nature. A brief downpour is possible before rain ends between 10pm-12am. Rain totals so far, Hampden County has seen around a quarter inch, portions of Hampshire County, around a half inch, and Franklin County, areas just over a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain. Temperatures remain mild overnight, only getting down to the mid-40′s with clouds holding strong. Monday morning heading out the door, expect cloudy skies with temps in the 40′s. Mild for that time of day. Clouds hang tough through the morning, but the look to clear out by the afternoon. The afternoon will feature lots of sunshine with breezes coming in out of the Northwest as high pressure builds in. Highs in the upper 40′s to near 50. Tuesday, we turn chilly with highs in the lower 40′s but lots of sunshine.

We are tracking another system for your day Wednesday. Out ahead of a strong cold front, we will have a healthy breeze coming in out of the south between 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph. Along with that front, a soaking rain with imbedded downpours will come Wednesday afternoon into the evening. With that strong southerly breeze, highs Wednesday will reach the mid-50′s. Behind the front, winds swing out of the WNW and become gusty into Thursday. Thursday will feature lot of sunshine, but gusty breezes out of the West at 15-25mph sustained, gusts up to 30-35mph.

Friday we turn mostly sunny and chilly with temperatures in the lower 40′s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with an afternoon shower, temperatures in the mid-40′s, seasonable. Sunday and Monday are cool and mostly sunny, temps in the mid 40′s. And the next chance for rain comes into the area for Tuesday of the following week, with mild temps, highs in the lower 50′s in the first week of December.

