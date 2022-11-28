Springfield COVID-19 testing site seeing uptick in positive cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Thanksgiving behind us, some people started off the week in line for a COVID-19 test.

After a four-day Thanksgiving weekend, people wanted to take precautionary measures and make sure they were healthy. At the COVID-19 testing location in the Eastfield Mall parking lot, some cars were seen stopping by with drivers curious if they tested positive or not. American Medical Response Regional Director Pat Leonardo told Western Mass News that the site is seeing an uptick in positive cases.

“Currently, we’re at 25 percent here at the mall and we do anticipate that to go slightly higher as we enter December and the end of the year, just based off the fact that there are larger gatherings happening right now with families,” Leonardo explained.

In 2020, thousands of people stopped by the Eastfield Mall site following Thanksgiving weekend. That number dwindled down to the hundreds following the 2021 holiday. On Monday, there was a steady traffic with minimal waits. Among those tested was Cheryl Gorton of East Longmeadow, who told us she tested positive with an at-home test.

“Saturday, I started to have a scratchy throat and I thought maybe it was just allergies, but I decided to test anyway and it was negative. I thought I was okay, but Sunday, I started to cough as well and I was very fatigued,” Gorton explained.

Gorton told us her employer wanted her to get the PCR test to be sure. She believes she may have been exposed while in a crowded pub last week. As a result, she is encouraging herself and others to keep their guards up.

“It’s still out there and you should still be careful. That’s really the biggest thing: don’t think it’s gone. It’s never going to go away,” Gorton noted.

Leonardo said symptoms can appear seven to ten days after exposure and there’s a triple threat out there between COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. He advised people to get tested after attending any large holiday gatherings.

“With everybody headed out right now with the malls and shopping, Black Friday specials, and all the gatherings, there’s a lot of people that have been getting close together and have been having dinners together with family. They finally celebrate as they should, but just keep in mind you must still be safe. Keep the community safe,” Leonardo noted.

Leonardo also urged everyone to remain cautious throughout the holiday season. As for the testing site, it will for now remain in place until the end of March and is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

