Sunshine and Cool Temps Tuesday; First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A seasonably mild start to the week, but clouds hung tough today. High pressure will build tonight, allowing for skies to gradually clear and breezes to get lighter through sunrise. Expect a cold Tuesday morning with temps falling into the lower to middle 20s.

Tuesday will be a quiet weather day, but a cooler one with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Breezes remain light and variable as high pressure moves overhead and skies look mostly sunny. High clouds build later in the day ahead of our next storm system, which will bring rain and wind to western Mass Wednesday.

A powerful storm system crossing the country this week is bringing snow to the Rockies along with gusty wind today. Tuesday, the storm will bring a significant severe weather event to the South with likely tornadoes across Louisiana, Arkansas, western Tennessee, and Mississippi. Meanwhile the northern Plains will have snow and wind to deal with. By Wednesday, the storm moves to the East Coast with a threat of storms in the South and rain and wind for the Northeast.

Western Mass will have a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for the afternoon and evening as wind gusts may get to 40-50mph. Peak wind should be in the late afternoon to early evening out of the South, then wind shifts West and stays blustery with gusts to 30-40mph Thursday. Rain will also come through with this system Wednesday afternoon and exit before midnight. Rainfall totals may reach 0.5-1 inch. While flooding is not expected, expect a big slow down to the evening commute as rain comes down heavy at times.

Blustery and colder Thursday with some lake-effect snow bands reaching into Berkshire County and possibly the valley from time to time. Wind subsides Thursday night and dry air builds Friday, giving us a sunny, seasonable day. Temps rise to start the weekend and we’ve got another day of 50s, cloudy skies and shower chances Saturday. Dry weather is back Sunday with a healthy breeze and more seasonable temps. 40s and a few wet weather chances are on tap next week.

