Town by Town: holiday family surprise, Balise ribbon cutting, and pop-up art show

Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Photojournalist: Rich Crane
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, West Springfield, and Westfield.

A surprise event was held at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club Monday afternoon.

Cricket Wireless teamed with the Boys & Girls Club to give back to the community ahead of the holiday season.

As part of the 12 Days of Cricket campaign, one local family was surprised with up to $2,500 in gifts!

In West Springfield, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to present the brand new Balise Kia building.

Mayor Will Reichelt spoke at the event along with Jeb Balise and Dan D’Angelo, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield.

At the event, Balise announced a Giving Tuesday match to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Springfield.

Town by town also took us to Westfield, where a holiday art pop-up show kicked off Friday night at the Olver Transit Pavilion.

The event showcases art work of local and regional artists and is free to attend.

All artwork will be available for purchase, and free wooden holiday ornaments will be available for children to decorate at the project table.

A reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas will take place on Saturday, December 3rd, at noon by Westfield Mayor Mike McCabe.

