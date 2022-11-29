2 people steal elderly victim’s wallet in Enfield, go on shopping spree totaling thousands

Enfield police are looking to identify two people who they said stole an 80-year-old person's...
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Enfield hope the public can help track down two people who they said stole an elderly man’s wallet and went on a shopping spree.

Police on Tuesday posted surveillance photos of the suspects.

“These individuals are suspected in the theft of an 80-year-old shopper’s wallet and subsequent fraud spree totaling in the thousands of dollars,” police said.

They said the suspects were also believed to be involved in multiple similar incidents in surrounding towns.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects was asked to contact Enfield police at 860-763-6400 extension 1458.

