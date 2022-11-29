Strong, Gusty Wind and Rain Moving In Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of western Mass from 11am Wednesday to Thursday afternoon.

A powerful storm system is moving to the East Coast Wednesday and will bring a period of heavy rain and several hours of strong, gusty wind to western Mass. Wednesday and Thursday will both be First Alert Weather Days.

All is quiet tonight as high pressure remains in control. However, clouds increase and skies turn cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the upper 20s and low 30s. Breezes remain light out of the east.

Cloudy with an increasing breeze Wednesday morning, then as a strong cold front moves in our direction, rain will arrive by mid-day. A few showers could be seen in the morning, but the best chances for soaking rains will be in the afternoon. Rain may become heavy at times for the late afternoon and early evening with a half inch likely and some spots picking up a bit more.

Wind is the biggest concern with southerly wind increasing to 20-30mph sustained by the afternoon and gusts of 40-50mph from around Noon through 7pm or so. It stays breezy Wednesday night, but wind eases for a few hours, then ramps back up Thursday morning. Wind shifts to the west Thursday and increases back to 20-30mph with gusts to 40-50mph. Wind finally eases Thursday evening.

Temperatures ahead of this cold front will climb into the 50s Wednesday thanks to our gusty southerly wind. Then behind the front, temperatures fall back to the 30s Wednesday night as we dry out. Wind chills dip into the teens and 20s overnight through Thursday morning and highs stay in the low 40s with chills about 10 degrees colder for the afternoon.

Quiet weather returns, briefly, for Friday. We end the week with a cold, quiet morning and a sunny, seasonable afternoon. Our next storm is on the way for Saturday with another round of rain and wind. This system looks a bit weaker, but southwesterly wind gusts may get up to 40mph and some heavier showers are possible throughout the afternoon. We dry out for Sunday, but remain brisk and seasonable. This active pattern continues next week with another round of rain and wind Tuesday.

