Eversource preparing for possible damage from Wednesday’s weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource has crews ready for what the high winds expected on Wednesday could do to trees and wires.

A half-inch to an inch of rain and 40 to 50-mile-per-hour wind gusts will roll through western Massachusetts. People we talked to shared what they’re doing to prepare.

“Nothing really. I’m a true New Englander, so I just take it with a grain of salt,” said Freddie Weimann of Chicopee.

“I just pick up the loose stuff in the yard and batten the hatches down…Business as usual, unless a tree drops on the power lines. It’s not going to be a problem,” said Charlie Cadman of Enfield, CT.

Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told Western Mass News that crews are ready to deal with any weather damage.

“We always monitor the weather, but in this case, we are watching the storm to be sure that we have our crews in the right place as they’re needed,” Ress said.

Ress added that extra crews are on stand-by due to the high winds.

“For something like this, we have the people that we already have that are on-staff are working, including our troubleshooter, including tree crews. We certainly have the resources to respond accurately and adequately to this storm,” Ress explained.

Ress urged residents to stay safe and report any damage as soon as they see it.

“If you see downed wires, if you see a problem with the tree that’s too close, it may be interfering with electrical equipment, make sure to give us a call. You can use our app, you can always call us. We are always there in case of an emergency,” Ress noted.

