Fans gather to cheer on USA in World Cup match against Iran

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There were exciting moments Tuesday afternoon for World Cup watchers with the United States’ single goal victory over Iran.

It was a crazed scene at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee. The Americans’ first trip to the World Cup in eight years is not over yet.

The American star, Christian Pulisic, scored the game-winning goal.

Western Mass News spoke with people in attendance and asked if you’re not a soccer fan, or maybe not even a sports fan at all, why should you tune in?

“This American team, they’re from all over…Their parents were in the military, they had them overseas, and we have guys who were born in Texas and New Jersey and everything like that, so it really is a team of Americans and the melting pot that we are and they’re all equal on the world stage,” said Ryan Levine of Springfield.

The Americans are on to the round of 16. Next up, they’ll face the Netherlands on Saturday. Coverage starts at 9 a.m. on FOX 6.

Watch as the United States takes on the Netherlands Saturday on FOX 6 (Western Mass News)

For Rumbleseat owner Bill Stetson, he said he’ll open the bar, the patio, and maybe even the shed for the crowds that will be there.

