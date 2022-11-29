Local non-profits mark Giving Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The holiday season is all about giving, especially on Tuesday.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has become known as Giving Tuesday, a generosity movement that encourages people to give back by donating to non-profit charities to help balance out consumer spending during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“I think we’re all involved in the holiday season with gift buying and gift giving, but we can’t forget those who don’t have and this is a way to get back away to give to those who don’t have,” said Lois Nesci, CEO of The Gandara Center.

Giving Tuesday is celebrated across the globe including in western Massachusetts. Many community members and organizations use the day to kick off the giving season, including The Gandara Center, a local non-profit, based in Springfield, that provides behavioral health, substance use, prevention, and educational services to the region. Western Mass News stopped by the center’s East Columbus Avenue location where a drive-thru giving event was held to help raise money for local families in need and underserved communities in our area. Nesci explained why they use Giving Tuesday to kick-off their holiday campaign every year.

“Well, Giving Tuesday is sort of this marked event that the community recognizes as the beginning of the holiday season where people are really committed to providing donations for a number of nonprofits, so that they can support the people in the community that don’t have food, don’t have shelter, don’t have clothing,” Nesci explained.

Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield also feeling the generosity. The center used Giving Tuesday to unveil their brand-new x-ray machine gifted to them using donations raised by the TJO Foundation.

“It’s our mission to support this organization and we have many different ways that we do it. Giving Tuesday is one of them,” said Steward Bromberg, executive director of the TJO Foundation.

TJO Executive Director Lori Swanson told us the new x-ray machine will significantly reduce suffering and potentially save the lives of thousands of animals.

“Our animal control officers are often in the field responding to second injured animals. We don’t have the luxury of getting owner feedback on medical history and often times, we don’t even know the cause of an injury, so the ability to have x-ray, digital x-ray in-house allows us to immediately and accurately get a diagnosis, so that we can start treatment,” Swanson explained.

