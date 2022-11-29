Massachusetts prisons start guard body cam pilot program

About 50 correctional officers at a Massachusetts prison are participating in a pilot program to evaluate the use of body cams in improving safety and transparency in state Depertment of Correction facilities
About 50 correctional officers at a Massachusetts prison are participating in a pilot program...
About 50 correctional officers at a Massachusetts prison are participating in a pilot program to evaluate the use of body cams in improving safety and transparency in state Department of Correction facilities(WDAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — About 50 correctional officers at a Massachusetts prison are participating in a pilot program to evaluate the use of body cams in improving safety and transparency in state Department of Correction facilities, officials announced Monday.

The program is taking place at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, a maximum security facility and the reception and diagnostic center for all newly incarcerated men, the department said in a statement.

Three different products are being evaluated during the program that started last month. The guards are wearing the cameras as they perform their normal duties and they augment the facility's network of stationary cameras.

“The use of this advanced technology in correctional settings has been shown to improve safety, provide valuable documentation for evidentiary purposes, resolve officer-involved incidents, and offer a useful training tool for the department and its officers,” prisons Commissioner Carol Mici said in a statement.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, which oversees the Department of Correction, began exploring the use of body cams in 2021.

The pilot’s first phase will concentrate on technology needs, while the second phase will focus on operational implementation.

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, along with family members, walk down the steps...
Biden to continue family tradition of Nantucket Thanksgiving
Vote generic
Voters approve ‘millionaire tax,’ licenses for undocumented
Andrea Campbell
Andrea Campbell elected Massachusetts attorney general
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making...
Massachusetts’ Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in US