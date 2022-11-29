Over $179,000 raised during Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The final tally is in for this year’s Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon.

Organizers said that between 6 a.m. last Monday and 10 a.m. last Wednesday, enough food donations came in to fill over three 53-foot tractor trailers that were stationed outside South End Market at MGM Springfield.

Over $174,000 in food and monetary donations were collected during Bax and Nagle’s 52 hour live event. However, the efforts to help Open Pantry didn’t stop there.

Last Wednesday night, the Thunderbirds also held a Mayflower Marathon night, during which an additional $5,000 was collected through raffles for custom jerseys and signed cornhole boards.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to this incredible year for the Mayflower Marathon,” Rock 102 said a statement.

