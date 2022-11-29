Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Chicopee Street

Chicopee Police generic
Chicopee Police generic(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Chicopee Street Monday evening after a car struck and killed a pedestrian.

According to Chicopee Police Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police told us that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a single vehicle and that the driver remained on scene.

Chicopee Police Accident Reconstruction is conducting a preliminary investigation. The Hampden County District Attorney will join them to further investigate the incident.

Chicopee Street will be closed from Celestine to Charpentier while crews investigate the scene. An estimated reopening time has not been given at this time.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they work to assess the area.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest updates as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, West Springfield, and Westfield.
Town by Town: holiday family surprise, Balise ribbon cutting, and pop-up art show
Runners were ready in their costumes, telling us how this race helps get them in the holiday...
Hundreds ring in the holidays at sold-out Bright Nights 5k
After a weekend fire at a dry cleaner in Holyoke, a concerned viewer reached out to our...
Customers looking to recover clothes after suspicious fire at Holyoke dry cleaners
Western Mass News is getting more answers after two off-duty Springfield police officers,...
Officials concerned over vote to reinstate convicted Springfield police officers