Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Chicopee Street Monday evening after a car struck and killed a pedestrian.

According to Chicopee Police Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police told us that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a single vehicle and that the driver remained on scene.

Chicopee Police Accident Reconstruction is conducting a preliminary investigation. The Hampden County District Attorney will join them to further investigate the incident.

Chicopee Street will be closed from Celestine to Charpentier while crews investigate the scene. An estimated reopening time has not been given at this time.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they work to assess the area.

