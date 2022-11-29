State officials: midterm voter turnout higher than expected

(WGGB/WSHM) - The midterm elections in Massachusetts had higher voter turnout than expected.

Secretary of State William Galvin said that while the state did not break a record, more than 2.5 million voters exceeded his estimate of 2.2 million voters.

Approximately 51 percent of registered voters in the state came out and cast a ballot for the midterms.

“While we unfortunately didn’t set a new record this year, I am pleased to report that the overall voter turnout did my own exceed expectations for this election...I’m delighted to have been wrong,” Galvin said in a statement.

Of those ballots cast for the November 8 election:

Mail: 937,669 ballots (37.4 percent)

In-person: 1,382,454 ballots (55.1 percent)

Early voting: 188,175 ballots (7.5 percent)

