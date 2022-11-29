Suspect arrested in shooting on Hancock Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers were called to the 300 block of Hancock Street early Saturday morning for a ShotSpotter activation.

Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators also found that two cars had been hit by bullets.

Walsh noted that an arrest was issued against 37-year-old Michael Lebron of Springfield, who was arrested Tuesday morning on the 0-100 block of Spring Street. He is facing several gun-related charges, as well as two charges of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

