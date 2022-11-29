Twitter no longer enforcing COVID-19 misinformation policy

The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - Be extra cautious while looking for health information on Twitter.

The company announced that it has dropped its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Shortly after the virus was spreading across the U.S. in 2020, Twitter put into effect a set of rules that focused on combatting “harmful misinformation” about coronavirus-related issues.

Over the past 2 1/2 years, Twitter says thousands of accounts were suspended for breaking those parameters.

This change in policy was low key. The announcement was made in a note on Twitter’s website.

