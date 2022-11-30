Amherst fire prompts reminder to check smoke detectors, keep doors closed

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst Fire Department is reminding people to check their smoke detectors after an overnight fire Tuesday.

According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire downtown.

They said the people who lived in the home were alerted by working smoke detectors and were able to make it out safely.

They’re also reminding people to keep their bedroom doors closed at night as they can provide a barrier to the spread of smoke and fire.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.