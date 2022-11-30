Bright Nights closed Wednesday due to expected windy weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bright Nights at Springfield’s Forest Park will be closed on Wednesday due to the forecasted weather.

Organizers noted that the move was “to assure the safety of our guests and staff.”

They added that while the festive holiday light display “sparkles in the rain,” it is “not safe in high winds.”

Spirit of Springfield said that the military and emergency first responders night, which was scheduled for Wednesday, will now be held on December 7.

