Cirque Musica coming to Springfield Symphony Hall on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A show described as a ‘must see’ highlighting the magic of the holiday spirit is making its way to Springfield’s Symphony Hall on December 2.

“It is about family. It is about taking the time to be present and the magic that can happen when we put our phones down and pay attention to the world around us…Interweaved in that story, there are famous circus performances and an exciting conclusion at the end,” said Samantha Duval, an actress with Cirque Musica.

Duval, who plays the lead role of Caroline in Cirque Musica, described what the holiday show is all about and said it includes aerialists, acrobats, and fun hijinks. The show combines the athleticism of today’s circus performers with seasonal musical favorites. With a career spanning more than 15 years, Duval told Western Mass News that she always finds joy in performing.

“I love the feeling and energy I get from the audience. It is just intoxicating and that is why I keep coming back to doing theater. I love singing and I get to do some singing in this show as well,” Duval adde.

The actress has performed in 84 countries, mainly in the theater. Duval’s favorite part of the show, she said, “It is telling a story and it is connecting with the audience. That for me is why I love it so much and why I keep doing it and why I can’t seem to stop doing it.”

Duval said the international cast of 24 performers has rehearsed 12-hour days preparing for the show. When asked what she hopes the audiences take from Cirque Musica, Duval said it is simple.

“I hope they are willing to go along for the ride. It’s a holiday show. It’s not too serious, it’s not too deep. It’s meant to be fun and just have families have a chance to come together and do something fun together. Just enjoy some time together,” Duval explained.

