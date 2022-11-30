Crews battle house fire on Picard Circle in Easthampton

By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to a fire on Picard Circle in Easthampton Tuesday afternoon.

Easthampton fire officials said that a passerby reported the fire around 1:30 p.m.

The fire reportedly originated on the first floor and then burned a hole in the exterior siding and extended up the outside of the home, which burned a hole in the floor and created a drop down fire in the basement.

Investigators were able to determine that the fire was caused by a short circuit in an electrical outlet.

