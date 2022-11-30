Fans gather in Boston for chance to see Prince William and Princess Kate

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Prince William and Princess Kate, the prince and princess of Wales, are visiting Boston for the first time and they are being greeted by hundreds of people who lined up hours ago for a chance to see them.

The prince and princess will also be joined by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to mark their first time back in America since 2014.

Western Mass News spoke with Yuchel Tntiian from Amherst, who told us she was surprised the royals were coming to the Bay State when she found out last night.

“I will walk around get some food some coffee and come back. I will take a look at it…It’s pretty magical because I’ve never seen them before pretty exciting,” Tntiian explained.

On Thursday, the royals are scheduled to stop by several organizations including Greentown Labs in Somerville, the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, and the JFK Presidential Library and Museum with Caroline Kennedy, President Kennedy’s daughter.

They will wrap up their visit at the Earthshot prize ceremony on Friday at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

