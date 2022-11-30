Justin Hurst announces candidacy for mayor of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was big news out of Springfield on Wednesday when current City Councilor Justin Hurst has announced his run for mayor. Next year, he’ll be up against longtime Mayor Domenic Sarno.

“I want to impact the citizens of Springfield. I believe I can do the job. In fact, I know I can do the job. I know that I can advocate on behalf of all of the residents of Springfield,” Hurst explained.

Western Mass News reached out to Sarno and received a statement that read: “As I have stated previously, I have every intention of seeking re-election and I will make a formal announcement at the appropriate time.”

Sarno was first elected in 2007 and beat the incumbent mayor at that time. He has been re-elected three times since. In 2019, he won his fourth term, which made him the longest serving mayor in Springfield’s history. That year, he had three challengers and every election before that he had one opponent.

Meanwhile, Hurst is serving his fifth term on the city council. He’s married to Denise Hurst, a Springfield school committee member. Along with being a city councilor, Hurst is very involved in the community and started as an educator in the city.

“I’ve always been ready to roll up my sleeves and solve the tough issues impacting the residents of Springfield. It started with our young people and will continue with our young people,” Hurst added.

The decision to run for mayor is one he said he’s been thinking about for a while. Western Mass News asked him what his campaign will focus on.

“Accountability, transparency, economic and social justice for all residents of Springfield,” Hurst noted.

As of now, Hurst and Sarno are the only two candidates for mayor. If that stays the same, Springfield residents will vote for their leader in the general election next November. If someone else decides to throw their hat in the race, a primary election will narrow the candidates down to two.

If elected as mayor, Hurst will be the first person of color to hold that position.

