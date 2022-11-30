MassMutual, Red Sox announce multiyear partnership

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield-based company will soon have their name in lights over center field at Fenway Park.

On Wednesday, MassMutual announced that they have entered a 10 year partnership with the Red Sox that will have the financial firm become a team “signature sponsor.”

As part of the partnership, MassMutual will become the first official jersey patch partner, which will be featured on a sleeve on the Red Sox jersey. In addition, the company’s logo will appear over the center field scoreboard and other messaging throughout the ballpark.

MassMutual Chairman, President, and CEO Roger Crandall said in a statement:

“The Red Sox and MassMutual each share a long and storied history in Massachusetts. For more than a century, we’ve been invited into many of the same homes, served many of the same families, and helped expand opportunities for many in the same cities and towns across New England and the nation.”

“Now, we are thrilled to come together and partner with an organization that will not only help us dramatically expand our efforts to reach more people, but also shares the same enduring sense of interdependence, teamwork, and community.”

The Red Sox Foundation and the MassMutual Foundation will also collaborate on expanding the Fenway Park Learning Lab in 2023.

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement:

“MassMutual is the perfect match for us because they have strong Massachusetts roots and an appetite similar to our own to collaborate well beyond the jersey patch. While their logo will feature prominently at Fenway Park with signage in centerfield and their logo on the sleeve of our jerseys, it’s the work we will do together in our community that will truly bring to light our shared values. We are proud to have them as partners and look forward to a long-lasting and successful collaboration.”

