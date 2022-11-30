Police: pedestrian struck along Chicopee Street in Chicopee
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Chicopee roadway is closed due to a crash.
Chicopee Police said that Chicopee Street is closed in the area of Jenrose Liquors because the crash, which led to serious injuries.
Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne added that a pedestrian was struck and was taken to an area hospital.
An accident reconstruction team is responding to invesigate.
Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.
