Springfield Central football preparing for Saturday’s state championship

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This weekend, the Springfield Central High School football team will compete for a fourth consecutive state championship.

No one in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has been able to stop Springfield Central and no one’s even come close. The Golden Eagles have scored over 50 points in three straight playoff games and have outscored those opponents by 120 points.

It’s the final game that senior quarterback Pop Watson III will play in a Central uniform. Watson is also playing against his childhood friend, Joenel Aguero, who is a safety for St. John’s Prep and a four-star recruit who’s committed to the University of Georgia. Watson explained to Western Mass News what this moment means to him.

“I would say this is a special moment for both of us because this is stuff we talked about when we were in sixth grade. We wanted to go Division I, that’s what we’re doing. Now, we talked about playing each other in the state championship eventually and now, that’s what we’re doing, so I think we’re just manifesting this stuff,” Watson said.

If Central wins, Watson will become the first quarterback in almost twenty years to win three Massachusetts state championships.

The Central game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.